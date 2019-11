Empresa usa inteligência artificial para inserir anúncios em filmes e séries

View this post on Instagram

Major entertainment companies including 20th Century Fox are now using artificial intelligence to digitally insert advertisements and products into movies and TV shows after they have been filmed. The firms are using technology developed by UK company Mirriad to insert flat posters on buildings, walls and buses in already-filmed scenes and even to add 3D objects. It has the potential to make advertising more targeted and ubiquitous than ever before, and also virtually impossible to avoid. The technology blurs the line between advertising and entertainment, and could take the feel of a production outside a director's creative vision for it. The technique has been used to insert ads into shows such as Modern Family.