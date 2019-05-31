4 perfis no Instagram sobre mulheres na ciência para seguir já

View this post on Instagram

How can a scalable quantum computer be built? . Of the different techniques, Dr Natalia Ares from @oxford_uni explores a silicon technique . Here a silicon nitride membrane, which has been given the moniker 'silicon nitride drum', could act as the memory within the system . Dr Ares and her group were recently able to characterise the silicon drum at room temperatures, eliminating the need for cryogenic freezing . Whichever technique prevails, it is crucial to understand in which conditions the materials retain their special quantum properties, another area which Dr Ares' research focuses on . Understanding the finer details truly has big implications