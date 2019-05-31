4 perfis no Instagram sobre mulheres na ciência para seguir já

Quando você ouve a palavra “cientista”, o que vem à sua mente? Arriscamos dizer que é um homem, provavelmente branco, com jaleco, óculos e algum equipamento de laboratório.
Dá para entender por quê. Um estudo divulgado em agosto de 2018 aponta que apenas 14% dos membros da Academia Brasileira de Ciências são mulheres. No resto do mundo, a realidade não é tão diferente: menos de 30% dos pesquisadores de STEM (ciência, tecnologia, engenharia e matemática, na sigla em inglês) ao redor do globo são do sexo feminino, segundo a Unesco.
Bom, apesar de ainda serem minoria, as mulheres cientistas precisam ser reconhecidas. Por isso, selecionamos alguns perfis no Instagram que divulgam o trabalho de estudiosas brasileiras e gringas.
1. @nina.draws.scientists
“Ilustradora de cientistas incríveis (que por coincidência são mulheres)”, essa é a bio da artista Nina. Na página, ela posta ilustrações digitais de astronautas, engenheiras, cientistas da computação e estudiosas e outras áreas de vários países. É um desenho mais lindo que o outro!
“Meu trabalho celebra tanto cientistas do presente quanto do passado e suas conquistas. Quero destacar a diversidade de pessoas e carreiras na ciência”, diz Nina em seu site. “Uma coisa que aprendi é que não existem duas cientistas iguais, porém elas estão todas unidas pela curiosidade implacável pelo mundo”, relata.
2. @women.doing.science
Com quase 50 mil seguidores, esse IG posta a cada dia uma cientista diferente. As legendas são todas em dois idiomas: inglês e a língua materna da profissional apresentada. E elas são de várias áreas: geologia, medicina, neurociência, biologia e inclusive de ciências humanas – sociologia e antropologia, por exemplo. Bem girl power!
3. @womenthinkscience
Esse é made in Brazil. O perfil divulga principalmente o trabalho de mulheres cientistas brasileiras. As postagens são todas em português e em inglês, e a ideia é mostrar o que essas pesquisadoras estão investigando em laboratórios de todo o país. Vale o follow.
4. @thestemsquad
Esse IG reúne estudantes – a maioria mulheres – das áreas de ciência, tecnologia, engenharia e matemática (que, em inglês, formam a sigla STEM). A ideia é ser uma rede de apoio e divulgar o trabalho de pesquisadores em diversos níveis da carreira.
Muitas das minas estão no processo de se tornar PhDs e, no Instagram, compartilham suas rotinas e seus achados científicos – a cada semana, uma delas “domina” a página e mostra seu dia a dia. Vale a pena acompanhar.
@revistasuper
Com licença, tem espaço para uma autopromoção?
#MulherCientista A Segunda Guerra Mundial representa – ainda que por um péssimo motivo – uma virada histórica importante para as mulheres. Com os homens morrendo no campo de batalha, elas precisaram ocupar cargos na indústria, na ciência e na tecnologia que antes eram inacessíveis por discriminação de gênero. Gertrude Elion nasceu em 1918 e perdeu o avô para um câncer na adolescência. Cursou Química na Universidade de Nova York com o intuito de se dedicar a pesquisa de tratamentos contra os tumores, mas não conseguiu emprego na área. O jogo virou com a eclosão do conflito. Em meados da década de 1940, ela foi contratada pelo laboratório que daria origem, posteriormente, à GlaxoSmithKline. Em parceria com seu supervisor, George Hitchings, a jovem farmacêutica começou a criar remédios levando em consideração as substâncias anômalas que encontrava ao analisar células cancerígenas mortas – um método mais eficaz que a simples tentativa e erro. Elion realizou o desejo que deu o pontapé inicial na sua carreira – e criou um importante remédio no combate à leucemia infantil. Mas sua maior contribuição foi outra: desenvolver um tratamento que impedia a rejeição de rins quando o transplante era feito por um doador sem parentesco com o paciente. Ela ganhou o Prêmio Nobel de Medicina ou Fisiologia em 1988.
Embora o Insta da SUPER não seja só sobre mulheres na ciência, toda semana temos um post sobre uma mulher cientista. Contamos a história e as descobertas de pesquisadoras importantes da história – e que, não raro, pouca gente conhece. Segue a gente (e a hashtag #MulherCientista) por lá!