Conheça o Clube dos Exploradores, uma sociedade secreta escondida em Nova York

Presidents Recognition Dinner: John Bruno, Club Medalist and the 33rd President of @the_explorers_club. . On November 16th, we will hold a President's Recognition Dinner honoring John Bruno and his three years of service to the Club from 1987 to 1989. President Bruno's original interest in exploration was in the field of Natural History. He holds a BS in Aeronautics, and authored (some) papers comparing bird wing profiles with standard airfoil cross sections. Later, John became more interested in Mammology, particularly Ursology. Thereafter, his interests shifted again to Exploratory Arctic Mountaineering. . John was born, raised and lived his entire adult life within 1/2 mile of #TheExplorersClub Headquarters. He came up through the ranks "the hard way" (by) holding every major Committee Chairmanship and Officer position. He was the longest serving member of the Board of Directors, and amassed numerous honors and distinctions from our beloved Club. Perhaps most notable of all occured at a Board of Directors meeting when the rightHonorable Sir Edmund Hillary KG, ONZ, who was presiding at the meeting, stepped out of the chair to personally nominate John for the coveted Sweeney Medal. . Please join us on Thursday in celebrating John's accomplishments and present him with his Explorers Club Silver Presidential Bowl.