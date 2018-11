11 unidades de medida incríveis. E que você nunca irá utilizar

View this post on Instagram

Kim Kardashian Knew During Honeymoon With Kris Humphries That Their Marriage Would Fail : The reality star wedded basketball player #KrisHumphries for just 72 days in 2011 : #KimKardashian has admitted she already knew on her honeymoon with Kris Humphries that their marriage would fail. : The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36, married her second husband, basketball player Kris, in 2011 during a lavish ceremony in Montecito, California rumoured to have cost $10 million and featuring two wedding dresses. : It was all filmed for a two-part E! reality show called Kim’s Fairytale Wedding… but just 72 days later, Kim had filed for divorce and the fairytale was well and truly over. : Not that it was a surprise for Kim. : In an interview with US TV's Watch What Happens Live , the star was asked whether she went into the marriage believing it was forever or expecting it to not last. : Kim said: "I just thought, 'Holy s**t, I'm 30 years old, I better get this together, I better get married'. : "I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they're getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation. : "But I knew on honeymoon it wasn't going to work out." : Although the couple separated in 2011, their divorce wasn't finalised for several years; Kim filed for divorce but Kris countered by seeking an annulment, alleging fraud and that the wedding was just for the TV cameras.