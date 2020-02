Nova ilha surge na Antártida graças às mudanças climáticas

After being the first visitors, we can now confirm that Sif Island is made of granite and that it is covered by remnant ice shelf, and a few seals. Photos by CD Hillenbrand (BAS) and Laura Taylor (UH). @glacierthwaites @glacieroffshore @GAViglione #nbp2002 @BAS_News @UHEAS pic.twitter.com/dtWtdI95tL

— Julia Smith Wellner (@houston_wellner) February 23, 2020