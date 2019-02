Met, o maior museu de Nova York, devolve ao Egito artefato roubado em 2011

View this post on Instagram

"Nedjemankh and His Gilded Coffin,” on view now at The Met Fifth Avenue, centers around a highly ornamented ancient Egyptian coffin from the first century B.C. The gilded mummiform coffin was made for Nedjemankh, a priest of the ram-god Heryshef of Nen-nisut. The elaborate decoration was carefully chosen and arranged to ensure that the deceased would be transfigured into one of the blessed dead. Dominating the lid are vignettes illustrating important funerary spells, along with an inscription invoking gold and silver. The interior of the lid is adorned with a figure of Nut, partially covered by silver foil; the base contains a djed pillar. Lid of the coffin of the priest of Heryshef, Nedjemankh. Late Ptolemaic Period, 150–50 BC. From Egypt. #TheMet