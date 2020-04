Cars, planes, industry, and even walking can make small vibrations in the ground, which means you can see #SocialDistancing on seismometers!

I calculated noise levels from a seismometer in Los Angeles, and you can see a decrease in the past 3 weeks as folks have been isolating! pic.twitter.com/Figf2TQljr

— Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) March 30, 2020