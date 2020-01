Museu confirma autenticidade de obra de Van Gogh pintada durante surto

NEWS! Contested Self-Portrait (1889) in the @nasjonalmuseet Oslo really is a Van Gogh! For the time being, it is the only work he is known to have painted while suffering from psychosis. Read more in our press release: https://t.co/kMf1YMG22b pic.twitter.com/djY16KIZAg

— Van Gogh Museum (@vangoghmuseum) January 20, 2020