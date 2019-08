Museu de Miami faz exposição pelo Instagram — e qualquer um pode conferir

View this post on Instagram

TheBass² is a satellite gallery of The Bass Museum of Art, hosted exclusively on Instagram, exhibiting art native to the digital realm. @daataeditions is an online platform that commissions, exhibits, sells and distributes artists’ digital media. ‘Joyous Dystopia’ presented by TheBass², in collaboration with @daataeditions, curated by @DavidGryn, features artists who subtly distort, poeticise and comment on their readings, interpretations and postings of everyday life. Featured artists include: Rosie McGinn, Elliot Dodd, Anaïs Duplan, Jeremy Couillard, Keren Cytter, Eve Papamargariti, Bob Bicknell-Knight, Scott Reeder. TheBass² is generously supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The Bass is funded by the City of Miami Beach, Cultural Affairs Program and Cultural Arts Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, and sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and The Bass membership.